By Bob Turk
Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a cold and frosty start, we warmed into the mid and upper 50s, under mainly sunny skies Monday.

A milder night will be followed by a very pleasant Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s, which is normal for October 23.

Colder air, however, will begin to move our way later in the day, and by Wednesday we will be back into the cooler 50s again, but dry.

It will stay cool for the rest of the week, with a good chance of rain this weekend.

