ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 60-year-old woman was found dead inside her Cecil County home Sunday morning.

Karen Johnston Colcough, of Elkton, was found dead inside her home in the 500 block of Augustine Herman Highway after family went to go check on her after they hadn’t heard from her.

When the family found her, they called 911.

Maryland State troopers responded to the home around 11:40 a.m. where Colcough was found unresponsive with trauma to her body.

Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate this homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

