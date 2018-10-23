  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Missing, Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Stevensville, who was reported missing Tuesday.

Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff say that Amber Schmid, 28, was reported missing by her mother, who said she has not seen or heard from her since October 20.

1023missinggirl2 28 Year Old Stevensville Woman Missing

Schmid is 5’7″ and weighs around 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes over the left shoulder, a coral-colored t-shirt, navy blue “Kent Island #2 sweatpants, white and black checkered Van slip-on shoes and a tan leather purse with a shoulder strap.

1023missinggirl 28 Year Old Stevensville Woman Missing

If anyone has any information, please contact the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff at 410-758-0770 ext. 1210 or email Deputy Bush at dbush@qac.org.

