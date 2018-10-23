STEVENSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Stevensville, who was reported missing Tuesday.

Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff say that Amber Schmid, 28, was reported missing by her mother, who said she has not seen or heard from her since October 20.

Schmid is 5’7″ and weighs around 170 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes over the left shoulder, a coral-colored t-shirt, navy blue “Kent Island #2 sweatpants, white and black checkered Van slip-on shoes and a tan leather purse with a shoulder strap.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff at 410-758-0770 ext. 1210 or email Deputy Bush at dbush@qac.org.

