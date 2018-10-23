BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman responsible for a fatal stabbing over the weekend has been charged with first-degree murder.

Jasmin Thomas, 28, was arrested by police on Monday after a homicide investigation identified her as a suspect in the stabbing.

Police say that Thomas stabbed a 27-year-old man in the 1600 block of Bruce Court on Sunday. Officers responding to the area found the man suffering from stab wounds.

The man died from his injuries after he was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Thomas is currently being held until trial. Her bail was denied.

