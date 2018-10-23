ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — An Abingdon man has been indicted for possession of child pornography.

This comes after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of the man, identified as John Doran, 67, for possession of child pornography.

Investigators became involved after a tip from a concerned citizen led to a search and seizure warrant at Doran’s home.

During the search, investigators made contact with Doran, who admitted to possession of child pornography.

They also recovered items of personal electronics and other evidence from his home.

Doran is believed to have worked as a dentist in Delaware from the 1980s through the early 2000s.

Doran was indicted October 16 on five counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken into custody October 18 and on October 19 he was released on bond awaiting trial.

Anyone with information relating to Doran or this investigation is encouraged to contact the Child Advocacy Center.

