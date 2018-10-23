GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect in a homicide case Tuesday shot himself inside a vehicle before his arrest.

At around 7:02 p.m., Montgomery County police officers were attempting to arrest a suspect for the homicide of Stephen Frazier, who was shot and killed at around 12:32 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 12900 block of Churchill Ridge Circle.

The suspect was in the area of Great Seneca Highway and Mateny Road when he shot himself.

First responders located the 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound outside the above address. He died at the hospital of his injuries.

The suspect has not been identified. This is an ongoing investigation, according to police, and more information will be released as it is confirmed.

This story is developing.

