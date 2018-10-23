Filed Under:Donald Trump, Florida, president donald trump, Southwest Airlines

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Florida man is accused of groping a woman on a Southwest plane, and used President Trump as an excuse for his behavior.

The woman was seated in front of the 49-year-old on a flight from Houston to Albuquerque, and said he touched her inappropriately.

Court documents say the suspect told police officers that President Trump says it’s okay to grab women by their private parts.

He is charged with abusive sexual contact, and if convicted, he faces two years in prison.

