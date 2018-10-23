BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man who shot another man in the head in front of a convenience store in 2015 was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday.

Police identified Derrick Rucker after seeing he was wearing the same clothes as the day of the murder in November 2015 of Trevor Joyner

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded at 11:33 a.m. to the 5400 block of Belair Road on Nov. 7, 2015, for a report of shooting.

When officers arrived they found Joyner face down in front of a convenience store with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Joyner was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined that he was shot in the back of the head by a .38 caliber bullet.

The store’s surveillance video showed a man wearing white pants, a striped belt, and a red and white jacket walking behind Joyner and then run away after the shooting.

Officers found Rucker on Nov. 12 wearing the same clothes as seen in the surveillance footage. Rucker was arrested and taken to the Baltimore Police Department Homicide unit for questioning.

When detectives left Rucker alone in the interview room, he took his clothes off and set them on fire.

Rucker was arrested for arson and police found two boxes of .38 ammunition in his home after a search warrant was executed.

The arson charge is in addition to Rucker’s other charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a handgun for the murder of Trevor Joyner in 2015.

