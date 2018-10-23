BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Mega Millions Jackpot numbers were announced Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 5-28-62-65-70

The Megaball: 5.

Did you win?

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s