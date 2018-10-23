Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Mega Millions Jackpot numbers were announced Tuesday night.
The winning numbers were 5-28-62-65-70
The Megaball: 5.
Did you win?
The #MegaMillions numbers for October 23rd are 5-28-62-65-70 and the Mega Ball is 5. the Megaplier was 3x. Have you won? https://t.co/OVMqSMKTiO pic.twitter.com/uYMvSisAM7
— Mega Millions (@MegaMillionsUS) October 24, 2018
