BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new milk stout by Monument City Brewing Company is infused with Goetz’s Caramel Creams.

According the the Highlandtown brewery’s Facebook page, the stout will officially launch Friday at a release party.

The stout, called Bulls-eyes, is a 5.7 percent milk stout inspired by the classic Baltimore treat — caramel creams.

According to Baltimore Magazine, the idea came about last winter when Mitchelle Goetze of Goetze’s Candy Company, brothers Ken and Matt Praay of Monument Brewing and Rob Goss of Whitey’s Liquors threw around the idea of brewing a beer with the candies.

Goetz’s Candy Co. is also celebrating 100 years.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. at Monument City Brewing Company at 1 North Haven Street in Baltimore.

