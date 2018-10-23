  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — A rising Baltimore rapper who advocated for nonviolence and whose lyrics often reflected the city’s trauma has been shot and killed.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 24-year-old Dominic Grant, known professionally as Nick Breed, was found Sunday night with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.

The newspaper characterized the artist as a street rapper with calm delivery, who had a melodic side. He collaborated with high-profile Baltimore artists like YBS Skola and Young Moose.

Baltimore director James Jones helped produce several Nick Breed music videos. Jones described his friend as “up-and-coming” with a good fan base. His YouTube videos ranged from 10,000 views to 545,000.

Last month, the city’s deadliest in more than a year, he tweeted his desire to see the murder rate drop.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s