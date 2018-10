SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County highway is closed in both directions after a shooting along the roadway.

The shooting happened in the area of Silverhall Road on Suitland Parkway.

The parkway is closed between Suitland Road and Branch Avenue.

No other details at this time.

