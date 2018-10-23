  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Titantic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The “Titanic II” will be casting off from Dubai to New York…Would you get aboard?

The ship is set to make its two-week maiden voyage in 20-22.

Construction of the replica is back up and running after a fight over money held up the $500 million project for several years.

The ship features the same cabin lay-out as the original and will carry almost exactly the same number of passengers.

Most importantly though, it will boast modern navigation and have enough lifeboats.

The Titanic II will sail from Dubai to Southampton, England and then to New York.

