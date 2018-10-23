BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot and killed in unrelated incidents overnight in Baltimore.

Baltimore police said officers responded to the 2800 block of Oswego Avenue for a report of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

They found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He later died at the hospital.

About an hour later at 12:3 a.m. Tuesday, police arrived at 4000 block of Brendan Avenue for a report of another shooting.

Once there he located a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. This victim also died later at the hospital.

Police did not release the identities of either victim.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

