  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Police Department, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot and killed in unrelated incidents overnight in Baltimore.

Baltimore police said officers responded to the 2800 block of Oswego Avenue for a report of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

They found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He later died at the hospital.

About an hour later at 12:3 a.m. Tuesday, police arrived at 4000 block of Brendan Avenue for a report of another shooting.

Once there he located a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. This victim also died later at the hospital.

Police did not release the identities of either victim.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s