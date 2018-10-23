BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday night.

At around 7:44 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Smallwood Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and leg, and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

