BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two other shootings were reported Tuesday night, bringing the total to five separate shootings Tuesday.

The most recent one, two people were shot in West Baltimore with injuries they are expected to survive.

Two People Injured From Shooting In West Baltimore

Another shooting reported earlier in the day was one in Central Baltimore reported in the afternoon.

Man Shot In The Hand In Central Baltimore

Police responded to the 4700 block of Eastern Avenue for a shooting at around 9:27 p.m. in Southeast Baltimore.

Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to a local hospital where his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

Another shooting was reported a little over ten minutes later in East Baltimore at around 9:39 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Spring Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and buttocks.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

