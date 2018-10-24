BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Malcolm Jordan was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, conspiracy to murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm Wednesday.

Baltimore police officers responded to the 3500 block of Woodland Avenue for a reported shooting on September 27, 2016, shortly before 1 p.m.

When they arrived they found a person later identified as Tony Williams lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and legs.

Williams died October 22, 2016. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by complications from the shooting in September.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex where the shooting occurred showed Williams ride into the apartment parking lot on a bicycle. The video also shows a man standing with a group of other men, walking toward the victim and opening fire on Williams at close range.

The shooter then runs to a nearby vehicle which left the parking lot.

A witness was able to identify the driver as Charles McEachin. The surveillance footage showed that McEachin brought the shooter to the parking lot, waited with him and then drove him away after the shooting.

Through further investigation, a witness confirmed Jordan was the shooter. Jordan was arrested November 16, 2016. Detectives were able to corroborate his identity as the shooter using a cell phone in Jordan’s possession.

McEachin was found guilty of several gun charges February 22, 2018. He was sentenced to 18 years without the possibility of parole for the first five years.

Jordan’s sentencing will be scheduled within the next few months. He faces a maximum punishment of two life sentences plus an additional 35 years.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook