BALTIMORE (CBS LOCAL SPORTS) — One of the most intriguing matchups of week 8 in the NFL is the Ravens vs. the Carolina Panthers.

We checked in with former Steelers coach and current NFL Today analyst Bill Cowher to get his thoughts on this cross-conference battle.

Editor's Note: This conversation has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

CBS Local Sports: The Ravens meet the Panthers in Carolina. What’s the key matchup that will decide this game?

Bill Cowher: The big key in this game is the defensive front going against Cam Newton. In that offense, it’s not just Cam’s ability to throw and move around in the pocket, he runs the ball as well. He’s the second leading rusher on that team, and he’s had a very good season through the air, with 11 touchdowns and only four interceptions. The ability for Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley, Brandon Williams, and Michael Pierce to get some push in the pocket and keep him contained and keep him from extending drives with his feet will be big.

Ryan Mayer

