  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Body Found, Maryland State Police

BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — A male body was found floating face down under the Herring Creek Bridge in Worcester County early Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police say two people in a boat discovered the body while they were traveling along the Herring Creek. It was discovered shortly after 12:15 a.m.

Police said the victim has not yet been positively identified. They said their preliminary investigation showed there were no signs of foul play.

The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s