BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — A male body was found floating face down under the Herring Creek Bridge in Worcester County early Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police say two people in a boat discovered the body while they were traveling along the Herring Creek. It was discovered shortly after 12:15 a.m.

Police said the victim has not yet been positively identified. They said their preliminary investigation showed there were no signs of foul play.

The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

