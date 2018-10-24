Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A police pursuit through downtown Baltimore ended in a man being captured in rush hour traffic.
It ended a little before 6 p.m. after a foot pursuit and an arrest.
Police were following a Dodge Challenger as it exited off I-95 into downtown Baltimore onto MLK Boulevard.
The challenger got stuck in traffic, tried to maneuver through the cars and the suspect then jumped out of the car. An officer also jumped out of his cruiser to pursue the suspect.
The suspect ran through traffic and the officer, hot on his heels, eventually catches up to him and will arrest him in an alley.
This story is developing.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Should of tasered the hoodrat! Here is a tip STOP letting these dangerous criminals OUT of jail or put on house arrest which we know means nothing, we know how that goes the last one on house arrest ran down and killed a Balto. County Police Officer! STOP the CRIMINAL REVOLVING DOORS OF OUR JAILS!!!! HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE!
WOW!! No big surprise here! HOODRATS A PLENTY!!