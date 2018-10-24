FELLS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Many Fells Point restaurants and bars have decided to give Halloween night another go.

This comes one year after they decided to shut their doors early in response to a string of violent incidents in the area of the last couple of years.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports the decision comes after several business owners met in September and decided to remain open next Wednesday.

But they warned if neighborhood activity appears to get too rowdy, they will close.

