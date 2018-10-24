BREAKING'Act Of Terror': Suspicious Packages Sent To Obama's DC Home
Filed Under:Local TV, Lottery, Mega Millions Jackpot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Villa Italian Kitchen is offering a free pizza slice for anyone who brings in their losing Mega Millions ticket a day after the historic $1.6 billion drawing.

There are five locations in the Baltimore-area: White Marsh Mall, Towson Town Center, the Mall in Columbia, Harford Mall, and TownMall at Westminster. Click here to see locations near you.

The restaurant chain says the offer will only be available on Wednesday at participating locations with the purchase of a drink.

Guests must present a physical Mega Millions ticket purchased for the Oct. 23 drawing, and no photocopies will be accepted.

You must also surrender your losing ticket.

Record Breaking Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Sold In South Carolina

