LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Giant Foods has removed some items from their stores following a concern that they believe may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes or Salmonella.

Giant Food announced it removed from sale Owen Brand Salads Homestyle Pasta & Mozzarella Salad, Roasted Corn & Edamame Salad and Firecracker Slaw following a recall by ASK Foods due to a vegetable ingredient supplied by McCain Foods potentially being contaminated with the above diseases.

The following product is included in this recall:

Own Brand Homestyle Pasta & Mozzarella Salad (Located in Deli)

Own Brand Roasted Corn & Edamame Salad (Located on Salad Bar)

Own Brand Firecracker Slaw (Located on Salad Bar)

Giant has received no reports of consumer illnesses at this time, they said in a statement Wednesday.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Giant for a full refund.

