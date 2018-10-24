  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Animal Shelter, BARCS, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A good Samaritan found a dog making little noises from a dumpster at the intersection of Liberty Heights and Garrison in Baltimore City.

Inside, he found Hootie.

She was alone and bleeding from her head. She was scooped up and brought to BARCS, where they addressed her head injuries.

BARCS says that through X-rays they found that Hootie had three fractures to her head: her eye, her skull and her jaw.

The injuries were caused by a large bite wound, according to BARCS.

1024hootie Good Samaritan Rescues Hootie, Puppy Found Near Dumpster

“Because Hootie is so young (about five-weeks-old) she wasn’t able to have her jaw wired shut, and her pain must be managed through medications and very careful care. She has a long road of recovery ahead of her,” BARCS said in a statement Wednesday.

1024hootie2 Good Samaritan Rescues Hootie, Puppy Found Near Dumpster       1024hootie3 Good Samaritan Rescues Hootie, Puppy Found Near Dumpster

BARCS is asking the public for donations to help Hootie and other animals that come to their shelter for help.

The organization is hosting their 14th annual BARCStoberfest, a pet-friendly festival at Patterson Park on Saturday.

There will also be a 5K race to kick off the event. Fundraising team members and their dogs can line up for the race around 9 a.m. around Baltimore’s Patterson Park and the main festival opens at 9:30 a.m.

The festival will have lawn games, a wine and spirits garden and live music. It will also have a “Howl-O-Ween” pet costume contest.

You can find all the details for the event, or donate at www.barcstoberfest.org.

