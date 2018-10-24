BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is suffering from gunshot wounds to his body after a report of a shooting Wednesday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Kavon Avenue for a report of a shooting at 5:31 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

