ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A vote by a professional standards board means Maryland will not permit non-educators to be appointed as schools superintendents, after all.

Last year, the Maryland State Board of Education set up a task force to look at allowing local school boards to find “exceptional” leaders outside education circles.

And last month, the board approved a new regulation authorizing non-traditional candidates, over the objections of state educators and the association representing local school boards.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Professional Standards and Teacher Education Board then voted against the state board’s decision, in an unusual move.

That board’s chair, Christopher Lloyd, says the panel hadn’t rejected a state board regulation in recent memory.

The state board needed a supermajority to override the professional board’s veto but failed to achieve one Tuesday.

