BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re less than two weeks away from the November midterm election, and early voting starts Thursday in Maryland.

All you have to do is go to an early voting center near you and bring a document that proves your residency.

Early voting lasts through November 1, and will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The general election is on November 6.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook