BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Pugh said Wednesday she “won’t be rushed” into hiring someone in the police commissioner search by the end of the month.

Pugh added she has whittled the candidates down to a shortlist, but she wouldn’t say how many people are in the running.

Initially, the mayor said she would announce her pick by Halloween. The city has been without a permanent police commissioner since May.

