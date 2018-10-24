BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — On Wednesday, the people at Belle Grove Elementary were wearing orange.

“We are going to create a third-grade unity chain,” said Miss Harris, a teacher at Belle Grove.

Miss Harris wore orange, and so did Miss Granger, another teacher, and their principal Mark McCalpin.

“It’s Unity Day for us, it’s an opportunity for us to come together to have a stand against bullying and just making sure that we’re being kind and caring individuals here,” Principal McCalpin said.

His t-shirt said “Buddy, not Bully,”

Orange was the theme and every class participated. Miss Harris talked to her kids about how to treat people who are different than they are.

The children listened and learned on their Unity Day at the Anne Arundel County elementary school. They celebrated the Unity Day for National Anti-Bullying Month.

The message was simple.

“Be kind and spread that there because if you are mean to someone that’s how they are going to behave with you, if you are nice to someone that’s how they are going to be,” A participant said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook