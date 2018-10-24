Filed Under:Lottery, Mega Millions Winner

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lottery officials said someone in South Carolina won the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

This marks the world’s largest ever lottery grand prize.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The chance of winning the top prize was 1 in 302.5 million.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and  Copyright 2017  CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and  Copyright 2018  CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s