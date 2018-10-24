BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lottery officials said someone in South Carolina won the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

This marks the world’s largest ever lottery grand prize.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The chance of winning the top prize was 1 in 302.5 million.

