BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police are looking for a missing North Bethesda area girl.

Samantha Lee, 13, of Lone Oak Road, was last seen at North Bethesda Middle School at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Lee is 5’2″ and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants, pink shoes and is carrying a turquoise bag.

Police and family are concerned for Lee’s welfare.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Samantha Lee is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24 hours).

