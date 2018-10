BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for 51-year-old Gary Eggleston who went missing Tuesday.

He was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 6500 block of Rosemont Avenue.

Police described Eggleston as 5’9” and approximately 255 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants and red, white and blue sneakers.

Authorities ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

