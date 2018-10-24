BREAKINGSuspicious Packages Obama, Clinton Intercepted, Authorities Say
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The National Aquarium is giving Marylanders a chance to explore the aquarium for free during its “Free Fall Friday Night” event.

The Free Fall Friday Night will be on October 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is part of the month-long Free Fall Baltimore event hosted by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, offering locals free access to hundreds of Baltimore’s arts and cultural events.

Visitors can also enjoy a special performance by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s music for social change program.

