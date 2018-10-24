BREAKINGSuspicious Packages Obama, Clinton Intercepted, Authorities Say
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A man identified as the nephew of Karen Colcough was charged in her murder, according to Maryland State Police.

Jacob Johnston, 25, of Elkton, is being charged in the weekend murder of his aunt, 60-year-old Colcough.

Police found Colcough in her home on Augustine Herman Highway after being called for a reported homicide. Colcough was unresponsive and had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Johnston is being charged with first and second-degree murder and first and second-degree assault. No motive has been determined yet.

He was taken to Cecil County Detention Center and held with no bond.

Maryland State Police is still investigating.

