BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new audit finds widespread overtime abuse in the Baltimore City Police Department, and a lack of accountability by top brass.

The uptick in crime comes as Baltimore’s mayor says she needs more officers on the streets, which would ultimately mean the department needs more money.

A city audit reveals overtime abuses in the department, and it’s costing taxpayers millions.

“The failure to maintain appropriate controls over overtime begins with the lack of appropriate policies to govern overtime and the failure extends through the lack of enforcement efforts,” it said in the audit.

Overtime spending has skyrocketed. Overtime was $23 million in fiscal year 2013, and it more than doubled to $47 million by fiscal year 2017.

The scandal involving Baltimore PD’s Gun Trace Task Force exposed abuses, including corrupt officers claiming overtime while on tropical vacations.

City leaders say curbing overtime will cost significant money for new technology.

[REPORTER: “Who are you going to hold accountable for this?”] “The next police commissioner and the command staff,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh answered.

It comes amid violence in the city, with 253 murders and 546 non-fatal shootings year-to-date.

The Baltimore Police Department released the following statement on the audit:

“Reducing overtime costs is one of the Department’s top priorities. To that end, we have already begun implementing several recommendations included in the overtime audit and, working with the Mayor’s office, will continue that process over the next few months.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook