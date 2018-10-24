DARLINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Delaware man was arrested on Monday after Harford County police say he assaulted the woman whose car he was trying to repossess.

27-year-old Astii Dunnum was arrested after a police trooper arrived at a convenience store parking lot in the 1200 block of Main Street for a reported assault.

The trooper saw a 53-year-old woman in her Dodge Journey SUV being lifted about six feet by a tow-truck operated by Dunnum.

After an investigating, the trooper learned that the woman was in her yard in Bel Air when Dunnum suddenly drove into her driveway.

Out of fear of being hit, the woman got into her car and drove away after Dunnum didn’t exit his truck or identify himself.

Dunnum followed the woman onto Rt. 1 where she says he crossed into the opposing lane and tried to push her off the road several times, even hitting her car at one point.

Multiple drivers called police about Dunnum’s dangerous driving.

When the woman pulled into the store parking lot, Dunnum used his tow-truck to lift the front of her car while she stayed inside.

After police arrived, the woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

After his arrest, the trooper confirmed that Dunnum did have a repossession order for the woman’s car, which was registered to her husband.

Dunnum was charged with assault, destruction of property, and disorderly conduct and was released on a $5,000 bond.

