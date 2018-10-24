MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old student was arrested after police say he brought a loaded gun to a local school.

Maleek Benjamin has been charged with several weapons charges in this case.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department reports their investigation began on Tuesday after getting reports of a video on social media that appeared to show someone with a gun at a school.

Investigators were able to identify the armed person in the video as Benjamin, a student at Old Mill High School.

The school resource officer was told about Benjamin, and school officials were able to help find him. A loaded revolver handgun was reportedly found in Benjamin’s coat pocket.

There were no injuries reported.

