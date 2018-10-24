BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of a fatal shooting in Baltimore earlier this month.

Mikayal Hendricks is charged with first degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Lawrence Price.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Price was killed on Oct. 4 in northwest Baltimore.

Officers were called to a local hospital at 12:30 a.m. for a walk-in shooting victim. Responding officers found Price being treated for a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation into Price’s death found that he was inside his vehicle, which was stopped at a red light in the 4400 block of Liberty Heights Ave.

Another vehicle then pulled up next to Price’s car, and the two drivers began arguing with each other.

Police did not say what they believe the argument was over.

During the argument, the person in the second vehicle fired several shots at Price, before driving away.

Homicide detectives identified Hendricks as the shooter. He was arrested on Monday, and taken to Central Booking.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook