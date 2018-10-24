(CNN) — Authorities have intercepted devices intended former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The devices appear to be rudimentary but functional, the official said. The White House-addressed device also contained projectiles.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the United States Secret Service said it had intercepted two “suspicious packages” addressed to Obama and Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, earlier this week.

Neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages or were at risk of receiving them, the Secret Service said. They were discovered during “routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the agency said in a statement.

“There is a strong suspicion” the two packages intended for Obama and Clinton are connected to the package targeting Soros, another law enforcement source said.

The package intended for Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, and the one intended for Clinton was addressed to her in Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday.

The FBI said the package intended for Clinton was found in the vicinity of her residence in Chappaqua, New York, but offered no additional comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Representatives for the Clintons referred press inquiries to the Secret Service, and a spokeswoman for Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders condemned “the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures.”

CNN, citing a law enforcement official, was initially told a suspicious package containing a pipe bomb that was addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC. The Secret Service, however, later said it had only intercepted the two packages intended for Obama and Clinton and called reports of a package headed for the White House “incorrect.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.