BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say an 8-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

The accident happened at 8 a.m., in the 1400 block of Gorsuch Ave., according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was in stable condition following the crash.

The driver remained on scene after the accident.

