ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with a home invasion at an area motel, and are asking the public to help identify him.

The Aberdeen Police Department reports the home invasion happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, at a motel in the 600 block of S. Philadelphia Rd.

Responding officers met with a man and woman, who said they were in a motel room with another woman when they heard a knock on their door.

After answering the door, they said two men forced their way into the room, and one of them fired a shot at a mirror.

No further details were released on the home invasion, but police say no injuries were reported.

Investigators were able to get a photo of one of the suspects on surveillance video.

Police say the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old, and is known by the alias “Black.” He may be driving a white Toyota Solara.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at (410) 272-2121.

