BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Public School was evacuated for about an hour Thursday morning as crews investigated reports of a nearby gas leak.

Students and staff were evacuated from Western High School as a precaution, according to a BCPS official. Nearby Baltimore Polytechnic Institute was not evacuated.

Fire crews were on scene in the 4600 block of Falls Rd. for reports of a possible gas leak.

There was a smell of gas on the third floor of Western High School, but BGE shut off the gas, and student were let back in the school.

No further details have been released at this time.

