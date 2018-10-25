ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Begins In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Public School was evacuated for about an hour Thursday morning as crews investigated reports of a nearby gas leak.

Students and staff were evacuated from Western High School as a precaution, according to a BCPS official. Nearby Baltimore Polytechnic Institute was not evacuated.

Fire crews were on scene in the 4600 block of Falls Rd. for reports of a possible gas leak.

There was a smell of gas on the third floor of Western High School, but BGE shut off the gas, and student were let back in the school.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s