BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chick-Fil-A is adding mac and cheese to it’s menu in select locations, and Baltimore made the list.

USA Today reports the sandwich chain is testing the side dish in Baltimore, Maryland, Greensboro, North Carolina, Houston and San Antonio, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona.

The dish first made an appearance in 2017, but only in Nashville.

Twitter users in these lucky few cities expressed their delight at the new menu option.

Meanwhile, not everyone is able to taste the cheesy pasta and they aren’t happy about it.

It’s not yet known if and/or when the mac and cheese dish will be offered nationwide.

