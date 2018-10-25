WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A man accused of brutally killing four people inside a D.C. mansion back in 2015 has been found guilty

Daron Wint was convicted of multiple counts of murder, kidnapping, extortion, and arson in the deaths of Savvas, Amy, and Phillip Savopoulos, and their housekeeper, Vera Figueroa.

In May 2015, authorities say Wint entered the home belonging to the Savopoulos family, kidnapped four victims, stole $40,000 through means of extortion, then brutally killed the victims and set the mansion on fire.

Savvas Savopoulos, 46, Amy Savopoulos, 47, Philip Savopoulos, 10 and Veralicia Figueroa, 57, were all killed in the incident.

Documents say 10-year-old Phillip died alone, stabbed and burned by a fire started in his room. His parents and housekeeper all died in the adjacent bedroom.

