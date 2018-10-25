ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Begins In Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man who was arrested following police pursuit through downtown Baltimore Wednesday evening.

Baltimore PD Officer Gregory Parker was on patrol assisting other officers in a drug investigation, when he noticed a Dodge Challenger that had been reported stolen.

The pursuit began after officer Parker saw the Dodge Challenger driving in the O’Donnell Heights community. The chase ended a little after 6.p.m. as the driver of the Dodge Challenger exited off I-95 onto Martin Luther King Blvd. in downtown Baltimore.

The Challenger got stuck in traffic and tried to maneuver through the cars, hitting several of them before crashing. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dominique Edward, then jumped out and tried to run from officers on foot.

d edward Police Identify Driver Arrested After Baltimore Police Chase

Officer Parker chased down Edwards and arrested him without incident.

Edward was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, and several traffic violations.

Officer Parker was recognized by members of the Baltimore Police Command Staff for his work

1025officer Police Identify Driver Arrested After Baltimore Police Chase

Courtesy: Baltimore PD

