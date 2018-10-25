BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The polls are open across Maryland as early voters begin to cast their ballots ahead of election day.

For the next week, 79 locations across the state will open their doors, including seven polling sites in Baltimore City, and at least one in each county.

This election cycle, voters will decide high profile races for governor, the legislature, several county executive, and congressional seats.

This could drive high early voting turnout.

Thursday morning began with lines of people already waiting to vote in some places.

“Things are going well. All sites opened on time. Seven sites around Baltimore City,” said Armstead Jones, Baltimore City Board of Elections. “We’re excited. There’s a crowd here at the league, and we’re expecting that all around the city.”

In Baltimore, locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can register and vote at the same time during early voting, if you bring proof of address, but this will not be available on election day.

