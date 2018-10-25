Multiple suspected gas explosions have set structures on fire across dozens of blocks and forced evacuations in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, Massachusetts State Police said Thursday.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Natural gas is deemed a safe energy source, however if you smell natural gas it could be a sign of a leak — and could become dangerous if it ignites.

“Natural gas is colorless, tasteless, and odorless in its natural state,” BGE states on their website.

In Maryland, Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) puts mercaptan, a safety additive in natural gas to give it a rotten egg odor, making it easier to detect.

If you smell gas inside or outside, leave the area immediately.

Then call BGE at 1-800-685-0123

According to BGE, emergency gas service calls are answered 24/7.

A service person will respond quickly, free of charge.

Don’t use matches, or turn anything on, even a cell phone.

Even homes that don’t use gas can experience gas leaks from outdoors.

