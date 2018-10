BELCAMP, Md. (WJZ) — Police are responding to a report of a stabbing in Harford County on Thursday.

Detectives are on the scene of a domestic-related homicide by stabbing in the 1300 block of Jervis Square in Belcamp.

A juvenile suspect is in custody.

No further information is available at this time.

