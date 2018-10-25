BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland voters are going to the polls and for the next few days, the focus will be on early voting turnout.

Governor Hogan characterized his campaign to date as going pretty well.

“We’ve been working really hard. Voting starts today, 11 days from now is going to be the election so we’ve started the clock ticking. A lot of people are showing up to vote already,” he said, “Which is terrific,”

It’s the showing up part that matters most now, with both campaigns tuned in to the turnout.

Ben Jealous was shaking hands Wednesday at Mondawmin Mall with former U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski and Mayor Catherine Pugh.

He talked about his ground game.

“We have six times more organizers on the road right now than we had 4 years ago,” Jealous said.

“Just last weekend we made 100,000 calls in two days,” Jealous continued. “We’ve been focused for more than a year on reaching out to unlikely voters and getting them focused on turning out to vote this time.”

Gov. Hogan has also emphasized turnout, and not just for him.

“Voter turnout is really important, that’s why we’re encouraging. Look, I’m going to ask your viewers for their vote but it doesn’t matter to me who they’re voting for, they should get out and vote and exercise their constitutional right to make those decisions,” Hogan said.

The number of people who vote each day will be posted by the board of elections.

