ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture confirmed on Thursday that a single adult spotted lanternfly has been found on a trap in northeast Cecil County.

The invasive species poses a major threat to agricultural industries in the region as they feed on over 70 types of crops such as grapes, hops, apples, peaches, and many others.

Originally from Asia, the spotted lanternfly was first seen on U.S. soil back in 2014 in Berks County, Pennsylvania. Since then, the MDA has tracked its spread through Pennsylvania to Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey.

The MDA will continue to look for spotted lanternfly egg masses through the fall and winter when they can be seen. As cold weather continues to set in, adult lanternflies will begin to die off.

When spring comes, each egg mass will produce 30-50 black and white-speckled nymphs.

The Maryland Department Of Agriculture asks that anyone who finds a spotted lanternfly, an egg mass, or a nymph, take a picture, put it in a bag, freeze it, and then call (410) 841-5920.

